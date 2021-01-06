Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will host free grab and go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The 300 meals will include hot potato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly sandwich meals.
Parkview Baptist
With coroanvirus safety precautions in place, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host its monthly Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday. Popcorn is available.
Awana Clubs for children ages 4 through fifth grade will meet beginning Sunday at the church. The club’s youth activities begin at 4:30 p.m. each Sunday.
