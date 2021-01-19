Carteret County records 3 more COVID-19 deaths

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported three more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the same day the County Health Department confirmed an additional 79 cases over the long weekend.
Of the three recent deaths, one resident was in their 60s, another was in their 70s and the other was in their 80s.
“All three residents had preexisting health conditions and died from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus,” the county said in a release Tuesday afternoon. No further information about the deaths will be released.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon stated.
The latest COVID-19 deaths bring the county death total to 35 since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
Of the total 3,537 confirmed cases of the disease in the county, 361 are considered active, 77 more than reported Friday. In addition, Carteret Health Care reports 16 COVID-related hospitalizations, down from an all-time record of 20 hit Friday. In all, 3,141 county residents are known to have recovered.
Since Sunday, North Carolina has recorded nearly 10,000 new cases as the virus continues to spread in communities across the state.
Monday, the County Health Department, in partnership with Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and several other agencies, vaccinated 1,142 residents as part of a mass vaccination clinic. Health officials said they will plan more of the events as the county receives more doses.
“We are working quickly to get vaccines into the community, however, the vaccination process will take some time before the majority of our population is vaccinated,” Ms. Cannon said in the Tuesday release regarding the latest deaths.
She encouraged the public to continue following safety measures, including washing hands frequently, wearing a mask when in public and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those not in your household.
The county is currently offering vaccination appointment wait list slots to those age 65 and older. To get on the list, fill out the form online at carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or call 252-728-8550, option 2.
To learn more about the state’s vaccination plan, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
