CCC to receive more than $1.8M in state funds for wide range of projects

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is receiving more than $1.8 million in supplemental state funds over the next two years for a wide range of projects.
CCC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Matt Banko updated the college’s trustees on the state allocations during their retreat, held Feb. 22 in the CCC Foundation Building.
As part of a $400 million state capital infrastructure improvement plan, CCC is receiving $843,925 in fiscal 2022 and $843,925 in fiscal 2023. Funds can be used for new construction or rehabilitation of existing facilities, repairs and renovations. College officials said they have not yet decided how those funds will be used.
The college is also receiving $25,000 in state money to expand efforts to recruit adults into college programs.
“The purpose is to target adult learners 25 and older to return to higher education to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill their goals of completing a degree or credential,” Mr. Banko said.
In addition, the college is receiving $67,649 in fiscal 2022 and $96,240 in fiscal 2023 as part of a statewide N.C. Community College System effort to recruit and retain faculty in high-demand fields.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she’s working on a plan to retain instructors that are drawn away by higher paying jobs in the private sector in fields such as health care and technical education.
The funds can be used for bonuses as well as salary increases for hard-to-recruit or hard-to-retain positions. The money is earmarked for full-time or part-time faculty who have the majority of their teaching load in certain fields of high demand.
In addition, CCC is among 25 state community colleges that will receive a portion of a $15 million state rural broadband allocation. Funds can be used for cabling and running fiber, firewalls and WiFi enhancements. The amount CCC will receive has not yet been determined.
The $15 million estimate was based on the results of an annual assessment performed by MCNC, a nonprofit networking solutions company, and a detailed analysis by N.C. State University Friday Institute. The N.C. Community College System’s Office of IT service management support also provided information.
Mr. Banko said CCC and the other 24 community colleges included in the grant will submit a survey of needs, and funds will be distributed based on those assessments.
