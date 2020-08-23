Municipalities set to receive CARES funds in second round of allocation

CARTERET COUNTY — With another round of federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on the way, the county’s municipalities are planning how they will spend their share of the relief money.
Carteret County previously received approximately $1.38 million in the first round of allocation from the CARES Act, a more than $2 trillion bill passed by Congress in March. Those initial funds went largely toward technology upgrades to bring the county into compliance with COVID-19-related safety guidelines.
A second and final round of CARES Act funding will soon be distributed to counties, with Carteret County set to receive an additional $1,348,328. The state is requiring counties provide 25% of their total CARES funds to municipalities, so with a total allocation around $2.7 million, the county’s municipalities are slated to collectively receive $682,162.
Assistant County Manager and Finance Director Dee Meshaw said the county is dividing the municipal funds on a per capita, or by population, basis, with the totals for each town as follows:
- Atlantic Beach: $33,655.
- Beaufort: $94,768.
- Bogue: $16,435.
- Cape Carteret: $49,551.
- Cedar Point: $33,273.
- Emerald Isle: $85,249.
- Indian Beach: $2,851.
- Morehead City: $212,863.
- Newport: $106,802.
- Peletier: $16,637.
- Pine Knoll Shores: $30,085.
Each municipality was asked to send a list of requests to the county on how they plan to spend their share of the funds, which are then due to the state for review by Tuesday, Sept. 1. Ms. Meshaw said the state has not yet indicated when the CARES funding will be distributed to counties, but added Carteret County plans to reimburse municipalities as they spend the funds.
The CARES Act funds are subject to numerous requirements and may be spent on medical or public health expenses, payroll costs, items that facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related safety measures and a few other spending categories. Funds may not be used to make up lost sales tax revenue.
Like the county, most municipalities indicated they plan to spend the bulk of their funds on technology improvements. With virtual public meetings becoming the norm, many towns plan to upgrade their audiovisual and telecommunications equipment to better conduct those meetings. Some will also purchase technology to better facilitate teleworking and other remote work, such as conducting building inspections.
“We are grateful for the … funds and will put them to use for these needed improvements in creating safer/remote meeting spaces, remote workspaces and in improving public health communications to our community,” Emerald Isle Finance Director Laura Rotchford said.
Indian Beach Town Manager Tim White said since the town is receiving less than $3,000, not enough to make any major purchases, it is looking to spend its funds on payroll expenses.
Officials in Bogue and Peletier told the News-Times last week they were not aware of any CARES funding coming their way, but Ms. Meshaw said as of Thursday, the county had received plans from each of the county’s 11 municipalities, including Bogue and Peletier.
Ms. Meshaw said the county will use the remaining funds from the second round of allocation – approximately $660,000 – on further COVID-19 compliance measures, including for:
- Improving sanitation and social distancing measures at the county jail.
- County libraries, senior center aging programs and other facilities.
- Improving teleworking capabilities for public employees.
A new state entity, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office, was created to coordinate and oversee the state’s fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic, and more information about CARES Act funds may be found on its website at nc.gov/agencies/ncpro.
