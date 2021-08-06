Rip current conditions result in a spate of water rescues off Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH — Beachgoers on Bogue Banks need to be wary of rip currents and strong shore break to avoid being pulled away from shore.
Emergency crews advise they have responded to multiple water rescues in recent days. The most recent occurred around 12:20 p.m. Friday, a day when Atlantic Beach flew yellow warning flags indicating a moderate risk of rip currents. Atlantic Beach Fire/EMS Department personnel arrived on the scene on the beach in front of Southwinds condominium complex, where five swimmers had been swept away from the shore and needed assistance getting back.
ABFD Chief Mike Simpson said the swimmers were helped back to shore without incident and no medical assistance was required. First responders did not collect identifying information about the victims.
It is the latest in a string of water rescues at the location lately, Chief Simspon said. Three additional water rescues were performed Thursday near Southwinds, all of them without injury or death, for a total of eight swimmers rescued Thursday.
“We’ve got right here in front of these condos a strong shore break, combined with a rip current,” the chief said. “We’ve got some strong swells and shore break. We’d advise the public to stay inshore in about waist level (water).”
After helping the swimmers, emergency personnel marked the area where the rip current was occuring to alert other beachgoers.
Chris Norman of Greenville was at the beach at the time of the water rescue. Mr. Norman, a physician assistant, was vacationing with his family when he saw several swimmers calling for help.
“I grabbed a boogie board and dove in,” he said.
Mr. Norman helped lifeguards on the scene until first responders arrived.
Rip currents are powerful water currents that move perpendicular to the beach and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea. The National Weather Service advises those caught in a rip current to keep calm and not swim directly against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current, then swim back to shore. Swimmers unable to escape a rip current should float or tread water and yell or wave for assistance.
Local governments on Bogue Banks post their public beach accesses with warning flags to alert beachgoers to potentially unsafe conditions.
In Atlantic Beach, yellow flags mean there are moderate currents and medium hazardous conditions present and swimmers should use caution if they go into the water. Red flags indicate strong currents and highly hazardous conditions, and town officials recommend not swimming during red flag conditions.
