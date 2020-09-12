Emerald Isle greenlights easement agreement with Village West developer

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night authorized Town Manager Matt Zapp to sign a formal easement agreement that specifies use and management of sidewalks and parking spaces at the multi-use Village West development.
The action during the Emerald Isle commission’s monthly meeting came as part of the consent agenda, a list of items that can be approved with a single vote.
In a memo to the board, Mr. Zapp said the agreement “provides the public with access/use of the sidewalk area that will surround the (private) Village West site along Islander Drive and Louise Avenue.
“The agreement also provides Village West with access/control of the parking spaces that surround the Village West site,” the manager added. “This agreement serves the town well by granting pedestrian access and connectivity along the subject area.”
The developer of the project, A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City, formally broke ground for the commercial-residential complex in early July. The project, years in the planning, was delayed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Samer Hamad, one of the principals in A-Team Enterprises, said at the event phase one of the project will include 11 buildings with retail shops on the bottom and condominiums on the second floor. It should be complete by the spring, Mr. Hamad said at the ceremony. Phase two, which will include 18 townhouses, will follow.
The town also worked with the developers to renovate the entire Islander Drive corridor, including burial of utility lines, repaving the street, adding sidewalks and creating the new on-street parking spaces through a new one-way traffic pattern. The joint project, northeast of of the Western Ocean Regional Access, is an effort to improve the area, which has long been a hub of the resort town, but had fallen into some disrepair.
The town bought the 1.85 acres it sold to A-Team with the intent of building a public-private events center, but backed off that idea after objections from residents. The town sold the property in an auction and made a profit on the sale to A-Team. It put that money, plus a $100,000 state economic development grant, into the renovations, which combined with contributions from A-Team, cost about $750,000, the manager said.
The other new parking spaces on Islander Drive will be managed by the town.
According to the easement agreement, A-Team will be able to regulate parking and put in place parking restrictions, including time limitations, types of vehicles allowed and towing of vehicles in violation of its rules.
The town’s portion of the redevelopment project is nearing its end, with decorative light poles for Islander Drive and the WORA scheduled for delivery and installation by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative this month.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
