Cape Carteret locks in storm cleanup contract for 3 years

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night locked in post-storm cleanup contractors and expenses for the next three hurricane seasons.
The board, which met via GoToMeeting, awarded separate contracts for getting debris off town streets and hauling it to approved disposal sites. Expenses if the contracts are activated are eligible for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
That proved crucial to the town after Hurricane Florence in September 2018, when large trees fell in yards and streets and cost the then cash-strapped government more than $1 million.
FEMA reimbursement eventually arrived, however, and the town said it is in a better financial position and is socking money away in a reserve fund to avoid such a problem in the future.
The contract for phase one cleanup – removing the debris from streets – went to Custom Tree Care of Topeka, Kan., which bid $275 per hour for the work, the lowest of two bidders.
For phase two – hauling the debris away – Custom Tree Care was again the low bidder, this time among four companies.
The Kansas firm said it could haul to sites 1 to 5 miles away for $6.20 per cubic yard and quoted the same figure to haul to a site 10 to 15 miles away. For a site 30 to 40 miles away, the company bid $7.20 per cubic yard.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said one other bidder was lower than Custom on the short-range hauling, but was significantly higher for the mid- and long-range hauls. That’s important, he said, because disposal sites in the past have been in different areas. After Florence, there was a temporary site near Peletier, in the short range. After Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the site was at Hibbs Road, mid-range. If Hibbs Road is not available, the site would be in Tuscarora, long-range.
Commissioner Steve Martin said he was happy with Custom Tree Care’s past work for the town, including after Florence.
“I was very satisfied with their performance,” he said, and added it’s good to have the contract locked in through June 2023.
“That way we don’t have to do this (seek bids and award contracts) every year and the bids are a better rate,” he said.
Commissioner Mike King agreed, noting it’s “good business” to get contracts that lock in the costs for a few years.
