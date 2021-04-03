Officials extend Old Ferry Channel dredging project deadline

CAPE CARTERET — The completion date for the Old Ferry Channel/Deer Creek dredging project has been pushed back until Thursday, April 15, upsetting some Cape Carteret residents who are tired of heavy trucks and other equipment plying their Bayshore Park streets hauling spoils.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, had said March 22 all that remained to do was some touch up work in Old Ferry Channel – which runs across Bogue Sound from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle – and in Deer Creek South in Cape Carteret.
However, a survey of the work turned up more work to do than expected in Old Ferry Channel on the Emerald Isle side, Mr. Rudolph said Wednesday, so his office asked and received permission from the state to extend the project to April 15, instead of the original Thursday deadline.
Contractor T.D. Eure of Beaufort has been working almost 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Jan. 14, he said, and will take off Easter weekend. The crew will get back to work Monday, and the April 15 date is a hard completion deadline for the long-needed project, Mr. Rudolph said.
“This is the first time it (the channel and Deer Creek in interior Cape Carteret) has been dredged in about 30 years,” Mr. Rudolph said. “We want to make sure that that it’s done right, complete, and that we don’t get complaints that people have run aground after we’ve finished.”
Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin said Tuesday residents in the Bayshore Park area can’t take it much longer, with the heavy equipment damaging streets and dust flying around. However, he said he believes Mr. Rudolph’s statement to him that the Bayshore Park streets cracked and potholed by the heavy equipment will be repaired after the project ends.
Mr. Rudolph said he believes T.D. Eure will live up to that commitment, because the county’s contract with the firm includes street repairs.
“It’s almost turned into a street project,” Mr. Rudolph said, “but it will be done.”
Other segments of the dredging project were the main stem of Deer Creek, the connector from Deer Creek to the Old Ferry Channel, Deer Creek North Extension, School House Creek and Deer Creek North.
Deer Creek and its tributaries are the main way countless boaters in Cape Carteret get to the deep water of the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway, and town residents and visitors have clamored for dredging for years as portions have badly silted.
The state paid for two-thirds of the $1.45 million project, while the county, Cape Carteret and residents along the creek and its tributaries split the other third.
