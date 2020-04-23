EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — Republican Party officials in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District have elected delegates for the Republican National Convention, including Carteret County’s Celeste Cairns, who will serve as an alternate.
The delegates were elected during a virtual district convention Saturday. Officials also selected a president elector and alternative for the Electoral College, according to a Tuesday release.
The convention is set for Monday, Aug. 24-Thursday, Aug. 27 in Charlotte.
Delegates selected for NC03 are:
- Carl Mischka of Craven County, delegate
- Jordan Hennessy of Dare County, delegate
- Joe Hollowell of Chowan County, delegate
- Catherine Stash of Craven County, alternate
- Dave Wickersham of Pamlico County, alternate
- Celeste Cairns of Carteret County, alternate
In addition, NC-03 Republicans elected Mr. Wickersham to serve as the district presidential elector, and Michele Nix of Lenoir County to serve as the alternate for the Electoral College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.