PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department, using reserve funds.
The truck, which will cost $1.8 million, will replace a nearly 20-year-old truck that has become increasingly hard and expensive to maintain, Mayor John Brodman said in an interview after the meeting. It has been out of service several times in recent years, most recently for engine repairs. The town borrowed a ladder truck from the Harkers Island Fire Department while the PKS truck was out of service.
The board and town staff looked at several options for financing the new vehicle, including a loan, but decided to use accumulated reserve funds because the truck can be purchased more quickly that way, and the seller, Rocky Mount-based Fire Connections, is giving the town a $57,000 price break if it makes the purchase by Sept. 28.
Pine Knoll Shores plans to do that, and it has $2.1 million in its reserve fund. A complicating factor, Mayor Brodman said, is that it’s hurricane season, and if one hits this month and causes damage significant enough to require big cleanup expenditures, the town doesn’t want to face that with only $300,000 or so in reserves. So, the concept right now is to wait until the last day of the month to purchase the truck.
Another issue, Mayor Brodman said, is the county is late sending out property tax notices.
“Usually we have money (from taxes) coming in by now,” he said. “A lot of people pay usually pay in September and October.”
The good news, financially, is that within about six weeks after the town has “proof of purchase” of the truck, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the cost of the purchase, under a Hurricane Florence-related program. But FEMA doesn’t reimburse hurricane “cleanup” costs nearly that fast. The mayor said it can take years. Hence, the concern about cash flow.
The town, Mayor Brodman said, does have about $900,000 in its water enterprise fund – the town owns the water system and gets revenue from customers – and could, if necessary, in the worst-case scenario, borrow from that fund for operating expenses. It would then pay the fund back, with interest, something other towns have done.
Mayor Brodman said the town expects to take delivery of the new firetruck within two years, but he hopes it will be sooner rather than later.
Fire Chief Jason Baker plans to go to the firetruck’s manufacturer in Florida every couple of months to track the progress and report back to the commissioners and town staff.
Mayor Brodman said he feels good about the process, especially if there’s no significant hurricane or tropical storm damage before the end of the month and the county gets the tax bills out so revenue will start flowing into town coffers.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.