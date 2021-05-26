MOREHEAD CITY — Though there were some concerns raised it could be abused for illegal, commercial purposes, the Morehead City Planning Board last week recommended approval of a new use to allow secondary dwelling structures as “in-law quarters” on lots in the R20 residential zoning district.
The planning board met in the council chambers of the municipal building on S 8th Street May 18 to consider the unified development ordinance amendment request from attorney Neil Whitford, who submitted it on behalf of Greg Patterson.
As submitted, in-law quarters are defined as “a self-contained dwelling unit within a permitted structure for habitation by not more than two persons related by consanguinity or affinity to an occupant of the principal dwelling house on the zoning lot.”
Mr. Whitford told the planning board he attempted to come up with a definition and associated regulations that are as narrow as possible to prevent any unwanted impacts. The use would only be allowed in the R20 residential zoning district on lots at least 10 acres in size. It would also be restricted only to family members – either by blood or marriage – of the principal property owners.
“This (use) isn’t new in land planning, it is new to the town of Morehead City,” Mr. Whitford said. “…From a planning perspective, we have tried to be intentionally so restrictive to avoid any adverse land-use consequences.”
Some planning board members brought up concerns the allowance could be misused by those who run illegal vacation rentals from their homes. Morehead City code enforcement officer Jeannie Drake acknowledged UDO enforcement can be a challenge, but said the proposed restrictions should help keep it from becoming a widespread issue.
“I think the language (of the UDO amendment) is fabulous and it expresses the wonderful intent and great idea, I was just ultimately concerned given what we’ve already seen in town with other Airbnbs and Vrbos that it’s ultimately going to be impossible to enforce,” member Andrea Smith said.
Other planning board members said they saw the benefit of the use as allowing families alternative housing for aging parents, for example.
“I have said for decades, Morehead City and Carteret County does not have enough options for our elderly parents,” member Sally Lumpkin said.
Despite some hesitations expressed last week, the planning board voted 7-0 to recommend the city council approve the UDO amendment to allow for in-law quarters.
In other business, the planning board recommended the following items for approval during a final review by the Morehead City Council at its Tuesday, June 8 regular meeting:
- A request from the Cullipher Group for final plat approval for phase two, lots 11-19 of The Shores at Spooners Creek.
- A request from Stroud Engineering for sketch plan review and approval for a subdivision at 3822 Galantis Drive.
- A request from Parkview Baptist Church to rezone five parcels, including 4738, 4716, 4712 and 4708 Arendell St. and one unaddressed parcel on Arendell Street, from single-family residential and highway commercial district to highway commercial-conditional zoning district. This brings all of Parkview Baptist Church’s lots under one zoning classification.
- A city-initiated text amendment to the entire UDO for mandated compliance with new statutory changes contained in N.C. General Statute 160D and related clerical edits.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
