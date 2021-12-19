NC Coastal Federation receives state budget funds to advance living shoreline efforts

OCEAN — A Carteret County-based environmental nonprofit has received $2 million in state appropriations to create living shorelines.
The N.C. Coastal Federation, which is dedicated to protecting the coastal environment in the state, received $2 million in appropriations from the General Assembly when it approved the final draft of the state budget earlier this month. The funds are earmarked for the installation of living shorelines, a form of low-impact development that uses marsh grasses and oyster sills to protect the shore from erosion without the use of hardened structures, like bulkheads.
The federation has been promoting the use of living shorelines to help protect property from erosion in an environmentally friendly way. Among its recent projects is a living shoreline installed on Bogue Sound behind the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller said Monday one of the intents with the funding is to support cost-shared living shorelines with public and private landowners.
“This will allow us to leverage these funds with private investments and other public grants,” he said. “We knew it was under consideration (by the General Assembly), but didn’t know for certain until we saw the final budget a couple weeks ago.”
Such partnerships might occur in Pine Knoll Shores, where town manager Brian Kramer also proposed efforts that could span a considerable amount of shoreline in town.
Mr. Miller said the legislature has been very supportive of living shorelines.
“They provide benefits both for the public (more fish habitat, more fish and better quality) and for private landowners (more resilient shorelines that are better protected from extreme weather and erosion),” he continued.
The federation’s program provides matching funds to participating property owners. The money will help encourage property owners to build living shorelines over approximately 3 miles of shorelines about the next 15 months.
“We have some existing financial support from federal and state sources that has allowed us to run a similar program for the last several years,” Mr. Miller said. “Bogue Sound is a perfect place for these projects and there is a lot of interest in living shorelines from public and private property owners all around the sound.”
With the appropriations made, Mr. Miller said he anticipates being able to generate “hundreds of projects all along the coast.”
“We’ll be reach out to private contractors to handle the increased work load of installing these projects.”
