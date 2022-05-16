BEAUFORT — William P. Kane summed it up in four terse words: “COVID ruined our momentum.”
Beaufort Picture Show — launched in 2019 as a venue for showing “indie” films — set up shop in a converted garage on the Mill Whistle Brewery property off Lennoxville Road in Beaufort. Initial offerings ranged from "Woodstock" (celebrating the iconic music and arts exposition's 50th anniversary in 2019) to Steven Spielberg's 2017 expose "The Post."
With intimate seating for 40 and free popcorn, BPS did well enough during its initial run to add outdoor screenings at its alternate Gallants Channel "Drive-In Theater" site.
As a nonprofit venture, BPS was never intended as a money-maker, but to offer quality cinematic entertainment to "culturally-starved" audiences. And it was working, right up until March 2020 when the emergent COVID-19 pandemic pulled the plug on indoor gatherings, large and small.
People stayed home (whether they liked it or not) and found other amusements: TV, watching movies online, listening to radio, Internet podcasts, reading books and Zoom conferences for getting work done. Now, after more than two years of shutdown, the pandemic shows signs of abating and things are finally opening back up. But many businesses took a hit, and some regrettably, had to close for good.
BPS saw it as a chance to reboot.
Mr. Kane retires later this month after serving as a librarian and publisher for many years at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
"You can take the man out of the library, but you can't take the library out of the man" (or some such mangled maxim). Whatever. Mr. Kane intends to put his years of library expertise to practical use as he makes Beaufort his permanent home, post-retirement.
"I'm going to try and remain positive and try to mash up my post-retirement interests in Little Free Libraries at the Beaufort Picture Show,” he said recently. That is, I've got a Mrs. Maisel-esque 'tight ten minutes' about how book bombing is better than book banning. And I'm going to ask movie-goers to put some books inside a Little Free Library, which we'll then give away to a lucky (if designated) recipient or raffle winner," he said.
Little Free Libraries are independently stocked and maintained mailbox-sized book drops. Patrons may borrow a book or two from the collection and are encouraged to exchange them with donations of their own. No card, no fees, no fines. See a title, share a title.
Mr. Kane thinks there should be Little Free Libraries on every street corner. And it doesn't have to be limited to just well-worn paperbacks either. He sees no reason why music and spoken-word CDs and DVDs couldn't be in the mix as well.
"I could imagine a scenario where Gyre Records or BeauShow Radio (or both) hosts a Little Free Library right outside the shop," he said, dropping a hint for plans to start up a bonafide, nonprofit radio station which will broadcast from a studio in the Gyre Records store. Plans call for BeauShow Radio to launch on Sept. 1. Details will be announced as they become available.
In the meantime, Mr. Kane is focusing on the BPS and Little Free Libraries projects. The semi-annual Library Partners Press Read-Treat continues this week and offers participants the rare opportunity to grab a beach chair and simply read (or write) the next Library Partners Press Award-winning book. Mr. Kane founded LPP as a digital publishing imprint of Wake Forest University in 2011, and it’s now considered as "the premier provider of unique publishing solutions on campus — and beyond."
Book designer Celeste Holcombe works full-time with LPP content creators to give their works the best display possible. Mr. Kane and Ms. Holcombe will participate in Read-Treat activities. “Be sure to say 'hello!'" Mr. Kane urges.
"The Read-Treat is to be conducted as and considered to be a carefully casual event, curated by experienced readers and relaxers in the library and/or publishing sectors. We're trying to fill the beach with previous LLP award winners - librarians, publishers, readers, writers, booksellers. The goal is to get our best reading buds down to the best beaches near Beaufort, where we'll just pass around a bunch of good books, come what may," Mr. Kane explained.
While the Read-Treat is largely self-paced, a highlight is a free screening of "Fahrenheit 451" at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the BPS Mill Space site, 1354 Lennoxville Road. Based on the eerily prophetic novel by science fiction master Ray Bradbury, director Francois Truffaut's 1966 adaptation stars Julie Christie and Oskar Werner.
"In the oppressive future, a fireman whose duty is to destroy all books begins to question his task." — International Movie Database.
For a full list of Read-Treat activities and upcoming news on Beaufort Picture Show events, please visit the web site at beaufortpictureshow.org
Contact Chuck Waters at tjosgoode@gmail.com
