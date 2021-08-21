National Weather Service advises beachgoers to stay out of ocean, stresses risk of rip currents Saturday

NEWPORT — Hurricane Henri is passing by the Atlantic Coast and local forecasters are still warning beachgoers along the North Carolina coast to stay out of the water.
The National Weather Service Newport office announced Saturday morning a high surf advisory is in effect for the beaches of Hatteras, Ocracoke Island and Core Banks through Saturday. In addition, according to the NWS website, weather.gov/beach/mhx, a high risk of rip currents is present through Saturday along the entire coast, including Bogue Banks.
“Large swell from the storm will bring dangerous rip currents and powerful shore break to all beaches,” the NWS said.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri grew from a tropical storm to a hurricane around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water that flow away from shore at beaches where they form. They typically extend away from a shoreline, through the surf zone, passing the line of breaking waves.
“Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves,” the weather service said. “If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Don’t exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help.
“If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and backward toward the beach when possible. Don’t attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you’ll tire quickly.”
As of 11 a.m., the NHC said Henri is about 180 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras and 465 miles south of Montauk Point, N.Y. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving north-northeast at 14 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.27 inches.
Henri is forecast to continue north through the weekend and make landfall on the New England coast in or around Connecticut and Rhode Island Sunday evening.
