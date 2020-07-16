School officials review opening plans based on Cooper’s recommendations

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he and his staff are finalizing reopening plans for the 2020-21 academic year based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommendations, announced Tuesday.
Gov. Cooper, during a press conference in Raleigh, said schools can reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity, but parents and school districts have the choice to have classes entirely online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In response to the governor’s announcement, Dr. Jackson said he and seven committees assigned the task of developing plans for reopening county schools Monday, Aug. 17, would finalize plans “as soon as possible.”
Once the plans are finalized, he will review them with Carteret County Health Department officials to receive further input. The reentry plans will then be presented to the Carteret County Board of Education for approval.
“This direction allows our teams to put the final details together to ensure our school buildings open and precautions are in place to protect the health and safety of our students and employees,” Dr. Jackson said.
He is scheduled to update the BOE on the planning process at 1 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting, which will be on YouTube. To connect to the meeting, go to the school system’s website carteretcountyschools.org.
Previously, Gov. Cooper requested school systems plan for reopening under three scenarios. Plan A is based on all students being present in school with social distancing precautions in place. Plan B is based on 50% or less of the student body present with social distancing precautions in place. Plan C is based on all students participating in remote learning only.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Cooper called for school systems to put Plan B into place, allowing up to 50% of students to be present in school at any one time. He further gave districts and parents the option to choose Plan C.
As for Plan B, Dr. Jackson said, “There will be important required safety protocols in place to protect the safety and well-being of students and staff. When students are not attending schools for in-person instruction, they will participate remotely.”
Gov. Cooper said safety precautions for Plan B must include students and school personnel wearing masks and 6-foot social distancing. He also called for stringent safety protocols in the event a student or staff member becomes sick or tests positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Cooper added that if there is a spike in cases before the start of the school year, the plan could change.
Morehead City Elementary School music teacher and tech facilitator Sharon Voss said Wednesday, “I’m still processing all of the information, but I’m glad they went with Plan B or Plan C and it gives parents a choice. I want to be on campus, but I have a medical condition that makes me nervous to be on campus.”
Parent Aimee Schaefer of Newport, who has a rising freshman at West Carteret High School and kindergartner at Newport Elementary School, said she is still undecided about what she will allow her children to do.
“I’m up in the air right now. I’m anxious to see what the county comes up with. I have asthma and I’m concerned about what the kids might bring home,” Ms. Schaefer said.
She added that she’s not as worried about her freshman daughter Kylee going into high school “because I’m comfortable she will wear a mask and follow social distancing. But my youngest going into kindergarten, I don’t know how they will keep little ones wearing their masks and social distancing.”
Ms. Schaefer said she’s already having her youngest, Peyton, 5, practice wearing a mask in the event she allows her to go back to school.
Kylee, 13, said she wants to go back on campus.
“I’d rather go back to school completely, but I have no control over that. I feel safe going back,” Kylee said.
Whichever route parents and students choose, technology personnel have been busy sanitizing and preparing Chromebooks and equipment for remote learning.
Carteret County Schools Chief Technology Officer Michael McKay said, “Devices were collected at each school and then quarantined for several days or weeks. Each was then cleaned following health department guidelines and those devices are now stored and ready for the coming school year.”
While Gov. Cooper’s announcement did not specifically address the state’s community college system, Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini said CCC was preparing for three possible opening options, as well.
“Carteret Community College has been preparing for three different scenarios, much like the public schools. We plan to take into account the guidance of our accrediting agencies, clinical sites, local health department and the North Carolina Community College System to make a decision very soon about fall course delivery,” she said Tuesday.
