Carteret records 4 new COVID-19 cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with active cases staying the same, at 18, heading into the weekend.
The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 5,204 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Of those, the majority, 5,129 cases, have recovered and satisfied the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s isolation requirements, and 57 county residents have died.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported one COVID-related hospitalization Friday, which is no change from Wednesday’s count.
Meanwhile, the county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted increased for the week that ended June 5 from around 2% up to about 4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.