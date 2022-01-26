Horticulture expert offers tips to help trees and plants, wildlife survive winter storms

CARTERET COUNTY — Many residents faced clean up of fallen tree limbs following an ice storm that blanketed much of the county last weekend.
Others were busy thawing out frozen birdfeeders to ensure the county’s feathered yard guests had adequate food.
Some may wonder what the long-term effects of the ice will be on their trees and shrubs, especially if more storms impact the county this winter. More importantly, are there things they can do to ensure that plants and trees survive and thrive come spring? Plus, what can residents do to help wildlife and birds during tough winter conditions?
Shawn Banks, county extension director and horticulture agent with N.C. State University Cooperative Extension, offered a few tips Monday for property owners and gardeners still cleaning up from the icy mess.
“At this point the best help for the plants would be to prune off any broken limbs, even if the break allowed the limb to fall to the ground rather than hang in the tree or shrub,” he said. “A clean, straight cut heals better and is less likely to allow diseases to enter the branch that could rot the inside of the plant.”
Mr. Banks pointed out that certain types of trees and shrubs are more susceptible to damage from ice and snow.
“Trees and shrubs with weak wood or poor branch angles are more likely to be damaged in an ice storm,” he said. “If the branch angle is narrower than 45 degrees from the trunk then this is more likely to have a weak branch connection and more likely to break from a heavy load. Trees like river birch, Bradford pear and pecan are more likely to have damage than most other trees.”
In addition, Mr. Banks said palm trees may receive more damage, with cold injury on their fronds.
“As long as the temperature in the terminal bud didn’t drop too low, new fronds should appear in the spring,” he said.
While last weekend’s storm was more of an ice event for Carteret County, excessive snow can damage plants and trees, as well.
“In my experience, snow tends to fall off the branches easier than ice. However, if the snow piles up on the branches, the weight of the snow can be as dangerous to the plants as the ice from the freezing rain,” he said.
There are things that gardeners can do to be proactive in preparing plants and trees to weather winter storms, according to Mr. Banks.
“If the gardener notices any dead, damaged or diseased wood in a tree or shrub, it’s better to remove that now so snow and ice won’t have as much effect on the plant,” he said. “Healthy plants (trees and shrubs) are very resilient and can take the weight of the snow and ice and bounce back as the frozen precipitation melts.”
As for aid to birds and wildlife, Mr. Banks said residents can place thick evergreen shrubs in the yard to provide a source of shelter. They can also keep a brush pile somewhere out of the way or a birdhouse where birds can take refuge.
After a storm like the one last weekend, Mr. Banks said bird food may temporarily get frozen under a layer of ice.
“Birdfeeders can be a big help for a few days after the storm,” he said. “Different birds feed on different types of seed so having a wide selection can be helpful. In cold weather like this, suet (a source of fat) can be very helpful, as well. Taking a pine cone and covering it with peanut butter, then rolling it in birdseed and hanging it on a tree provides the fat in the peanut butter and the seeds the birds like to eat.”
As for residents who still have hummingbirds at their feeders, Mr. Banks said when it’s cold it is difficult to keep the feeders from freezing.
“It helps to bring them in at night and put them back out in the morning,” he said.
Farmers can also face difficulties from winter storms. Fortunately, farmers like Alan Willis of Willis Farms in Newport said impacts from the .5 inches of ice that fell in Newport were minimal. In fact, it may have helped his crop.
“We actually need cold weather in January and February,” he said. “It helps the strawberry plants to stay dormant so they don’t bud too early. If we have a warm January, it forces farmers to have to frost protect strawberries more in March,” he said.
Ironically, the way most farmers frost protect strawberries is by coating them with a light covering of ice through irrigation.
As for winter collards, Mr. Willis said as long the temperatures stay in the high 20’s, the vegetable usually survives with little damage.
“If it gets much below that it can burn them,” he said.
Joe Merrell with Merrell Farms in Beaufort said some of the leaves on his collards did change color due to the cold temperatures, but it didn’t damage the plants.
“It bleached out the color, but it actually makes collards taste sweeter,” he said.
For more tips on helping plants survive the winter, go to gardening.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/01/preventing-and-managing-ice-and-snow-damage-to-landscape-plants/ or at https://gardening.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/01/preventing-and-managing-ice-and-snow-damage-to-landscape-plants/.
