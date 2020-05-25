Residents pay tribute on Memorial Day

MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 50 county residents gathered Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s freedom.
“We are here to honor and remember those who gave their lives, and also honor those who are still serving,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said during the ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 46.
A similar ceremony was held Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans’ Memorial.
U.S. Navy veteran Garrison Swigert and his wife Barbara of Newport were among those attending.
“We’re here to honor the veterans who have fallen and who gave their lives for our freedom,” Ms. Swigert said.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Ditto attended the ceremony Monday, as well as the one held Saturday in Beaufort.
“It’s a memorial for those have given their lives for our nation,” he said.
Representatives from American Legion Post 46 and Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina placed wreaths at the memorial, and those attending were invited to place small flags on veterans’ graves in the cemetery.
Charmaine Santoni of Newport, a member of the American Legion Post Auxiliary, was among those placing a small flag.
“I have many I know that were in the service and I wanted to do this to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Ms. Santoni said.
American Legion Post Judge Advocate Bob Kirk, who organized the ceremonies Saturday and Monday, said he was pleased with the way the ceremonies went.
“I think this was fabulous,” Mr. Kirk said following the ceremony Monday. “I was surprised so many came out today. We wanted to keep it simple to avoid large crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The ceremony included two trumpeters playing “Amazing Grace” and “Taps,” as the American flag was lowered to half-staff.
Sean Cassidy read the war poem, “In Flanders Fields,” as he did during the ceremony Saturday.
