MOREHEAD CITY — After announcing the closure late last month, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program announced Friday it has officially closed its thrift shop operation, Caroline’s Collectibles.
The thrift shop, formerly located in Morehead City, supported the efforts of CCDVP.
“We are grateful for the years of support from the community and wish you all good health and prosperity through these difficult times,” the domestic violence program said in a release. “We especially thank dedicated staff and volunteers for years of service and commitment to Carteret County Domestic Violence.”
In the Sept. 24 announcement of the closure, the program said the closure was forced by the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CCDVP said despite the closure, the program is still in need of community support.
“…Carteret County Domestic Violence Program will continue, without interruption; to offer all of our services to survivors of domestic violence,” the release states. “The closing of the thrift store is a direct result of the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic but will not have any effect on the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program’s ability to maintain the current level of service to survivors. All current services, to include safe, temporary shelter, counseling, and advocacy will continue to be provided.”
For information about services and ways to support CCDVP, visit carteretdomesticviolence.com or email ccdvp.ed@gmail.com.
If you or someone you know needs help due to domestic violence, call 252-728-3788.
