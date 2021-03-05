Western towns, Newport disappointed in county vote to leave sales tax distribution unchanged

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in the western Carteret County towns reacted with expressions of disappointment after county commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to maintain the current system of state-shared sales tax distribution.
Will Baker, mayor of Cape Carteret, one of the towns that pushed to change the distribution system from one based on property tax levies to one based on population, was particularly disappointed in County Commissioner Robin Comer, who represents the western end of the county.
“He’s our representative on the board,” the mayor said. “We wrote him a letter asking him to support us.”
Instead, he said, “Mr. Comer made the motion and just said, ‘Let’s move on.’ It’s like we were just dismissed. It’s like ‘You don’t count.’
“It really bothers me. I guess he just represents a certain circle, not everyone,” the mayor continued.
Last year, Cape Carteret received $407,282 under the ad valorem levy and would have received about $300,000 more under a population based-system, but the latter would have taken money away from Bogue Banks beach towns, which have much higher total land values and thus a higher levy.
Mayor Baker said he thought it was unusual that the vote came at a county commission retreat, and that the board didn’t take additional time to digest the issue. He suggested the commissioners take more time or maybe come up with a hybrid system that would be more equitable.
“But that takes effort, and you have to care,” Mayor Baker said pointedly. “Even if it couldn’t have been done for this (fiscal) year, it could have been discussed, but it was just dismissed.”
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber agreed, saying he wished commissioners had at least considered the matter during this month’s regular meeting, after they had some time to digest all the information he and the other mayors and town managers shared Wednesday. Newport stands to gain nearly $1 million in additional sales tax revenue under the per capita method, by far the largest increase for a municipality. The town earned about $638,000 in sales tax revenue last year.
Mayor Barber said unlike the beach towns, Newport does not have many opportunities to generate revenue from other sources, like paid parking programs. He said he is concerned about future funding for services, especially fire and emergency medical services, if the town does not find an additional revenue source.
“I don’t want to raise taxes, but without a revenue source, it’s hard,” Mayor Barber said, adding he intends to keep pushing the issue with county commissioners.
The commissioner representing Newport on the county board, Chuck Shinn, voted against the motion upholding the ad valorem distribution method, saying he favored a switch. Mr. Shinn joined the commission this year by appointment, having served on the Newport Town Council immediately prior.
Cedar Point Town Commissioner John Nash, whose town also supported the change, was also disappointed.
“(The) ad valorem sales tax distribution method drastically favors beach towns over inland towns,” he said. “Emerald Isle receives $554.94 (per permanent resident), Indian Beach receives $4,390.14 and Cedar Point receives $74.40.”
In 2020, Cedar Point got $112,285 in sales tax revenue, but Town Manager David Rief said that figure would have been about $440,000 under the population-based system.
Cape Carteret’s Mayor Baker praised Newport Town Manager Brian Chadwick and Mr. Rief for their hard work developing and making presentations to the county board.
Thursday, Mr. Rief said in an email he and his board members “knew it would be a difficult fight to get it changed and an equally difficult decision for the Board of Commissioners to make.
“Neither method fully addresses the unique situation coastal counties face with so many high valued non-resident property owners,” he added. “In the end, the commissioners’ decision continues to favor real estate over residents and our school system.”
Although it wasn’t the outcome his town had hoped for, Mr. Rief thanked the county commissioners, and especially Chairperson Ed Wheatly, for their consideration and giving the towns the opportunity to speak.
“While I wasn’t surprised by the outcome, I was surprised that Commissioner Comer, who represents western Carteret County, including Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue, and Peletier, was the most outspoken commissioner against the requested change, made the motion to keep the current method in place, and sought to prevent further discussion/presentation about it at the March 15th (county commission) meeting,” he said in the email. “I simply wasn’t expecting that.”
All of the island towns - Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach - opposed the change, as did Beaufort. Their officials have all said they have infrastructure needs, too, as tourism increases and traffic, stormwater management and other problems continue to grow.
Other western towns that supported the change were Bogue and Peletier.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers, during a town board of commissioners meeting Monday, called the current system unfair and said the mainland towns need revenue to address infrastructure during a period of rapid growth.
In 2020, Peletier got $18,343 in sales tax revenue. Under the per capita system, it would have received $220,309.
Thursday, Mayor Sowers said he, too, was very disappointed.
“Robin Comer made the motion and voted against us,” he said. “I think he kind of forgot the people he represents. All of the towns over here could use some help. I think we need someone who will think about that.”
