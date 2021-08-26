Officials report former West Carteret website subject of hacking incident

MOREHEAD CITY — An unknown person hacked an old website no longer in use by West Carteret High School recently, according to Carteret County school officials.
The incident reportedly occurred Sunday night.
“The website was no longer in use, our school system had moved to a new platform before the unauthorized access,” Carteret County Schools public information officer James Skelton stated in a response to News-Times inquiries Wednesday. “The old platform was quickly locked and shut down.”
Mr. Skelton added that no student files were comprised and no further action is needed by families.
The main homepage of the former site now leads to a locked login, though several subpages are live bearing the message “Oops! This page is not yet published.”
According to a photo of the former website provided to the News-Times, the hack involved a nude image of a man with music playing in the background.
“The event was extremely unfortunate and quickly fixed and an internal investigation of the matter is underway,” Mr. Skelton said. “Our Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay and his team are looking into it and making sure we are secure across the board so we can prevent things like this from happening again.”
School officials encourage families to utilize proper cyber security when using devices.
“We urge everyone to conduct safe cyber security practices, change your passwords often, report any potential violations or misconduct to their administrators, use two-factor authentication, and never share your password with anyone,” the press statement said.
As for the current WCHS website, it is wchs.carteretcountyschools.org/.
