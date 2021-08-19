CARTERET COUNTY — During the county’s weekly vaccine clinic this Friday, the Carteret County Health Department will offer an additional no-cost dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Documentation of a qualifying condition is not required to receive the additional dose, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations to receive the third shot.
Eligible individuals for the additional dose should have one or more of the following conditions or treatments:
· Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
· Receipt of solid organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.
· Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy.)
· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (for example, DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.)
· Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
· Active treatment high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor necrosis blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
The vaccine doses will be administered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the health department at 3820 Bridges St., Suite A, in Morehead City as part of the weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
According to a release from the county, the additional doses are not considered a booster shot, but are intended to increase the protection for individuals who are immunocompromised and may need an additional dose. The third shot is administered at least 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
This does not apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department only has the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at this time.
“Carteret County residents who are immunocompromised should speak with their doctor to determine the best course of action,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against the virus and an additional dose will help most people with compromised immune systems from developing severe illness from the virus.”
In the meantime, Ms. Oliver continues to urge unvaccinated county residents to get their first dose and those who are due a second dose not to delay. According to the health department, the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious, continues to account for the vast majority of new infections.
“Vaccines are highly effective and is [sic] the best way to get us out of this pandemic,” Ms. Oliver continued. “Get vaccinated now to prevent getting sick and passing the virus to others, especially people who are most vulnerable to the disease.”
The health department reported an additional 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday, pushing the overall total to 6,129 cases confirmed since March 2020.
Active cases and hospitalizations, which have spiked in recent weeks, both decreased slightly from Wednesday to Thursday. Active cases Thursday stood at 348, down from 368 reported the previous day, while hospitalizations fell by one to 21 as of Thursday afternoon.
To date, Carteret County has confirmed 60 COVID-related deaths and 5,721 recoveries.
To make an appointment with the health department for any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the additional dose clinic Friday, call 252-728-8550, option 2. Residents can also look up vaccine providers in the county by visiting myspot.nc.gov.
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to adjust the headline.
