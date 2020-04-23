Forest visits, donates to area nonprofits

MOREHEAD CITY — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest visited Carteret County Wednesday afternoon to thank and donate to nonprofits that are providing food to those needing assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Forest, the Republican candidate for governor, visited Hope Mission Community Kitchen and Martha’s Mission Cupboard.
“When the coronavirus hit the state, I stopped my campaign. I asked my campaign staff to make contacts across the state to find out who’s in need,” he said during his visit to Hope Mission. “I’ve been traveling all across the state and have helped out about 70 different people and organizations.”
He’s said he’s given funds to businesses and individuals that are struggling due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in addition to nonprofits.
He wouldn’t say how much he donated to the two Carteret County organizations, but did say, “We’ve given about $200,000 in total (in campaign funds) across the state. We will keep it up until the need is not there and we can get the state back up and running.”
He added that he’s tried to keep his visits low key to avoid crowds gathering.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said he appreciated the donation, and would not say how much he received. He said the funds would go to purchase food, help the homeless who are served by the mission and help with operational costs.
“To have the lieutenant governor come to Hope Mission is huge for us and huge for the kingdom of God,” Mr. McLendon said. “This is about doing what Jesus did by feeding the hungry and meeting the physical needs of folks.”
In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Lt. Gov. Forest’s campaign spokesman Andrew Dunn said donation receipts from the lieutenant governor’s tour would be made public in his next finance report, due in July. He further said state law allows Lt. Gov. Forest to donate funds to charities, businesses and individuals.
Lt. Gov. Forest has called on Gov. Roy Cooper to provide information regarding a plan to reopen the state for business.
Gov. Cooper has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the issuance of executive orders closing businesses and limiting mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.
During his visit to Hope Mission, Lt. Gov. Forest said he has asked for information regarding a plan to get the state’s economy back up and running but so far has not received information.
“If we want to open the state back up we want data and information to do it right,” he said. “I believe we need to protect the most vulnerable and protect livelihoods. I believe we can do both.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
