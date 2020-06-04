BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway juvenile from Morehead City.
Jazlynn Aida Cordova, 15, was last seen Wednesday and may be in Craven County or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. According to a sheriff's office release, she is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911. If located, contact detective Lt. Josh Phillips or detective J.C. Hawks.
