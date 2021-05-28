Octogenarian becomes 55th COVID-19 death in Carteret County; 2nd this week

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Friday morning it received a report confirming the death of another county resident due to COVID-19.
The death is the second reported this week and the 55th overall. In a release, county health officials said the person who died was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions.
No further details about the resident will be released.
“We are sad to report the death of another County resident. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release.
In addition to the death, health officials reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. Nineteen cases are considered active as of Friday, down from 29. Six patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
To date, the county has confirmed 5,084 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 5,010 of those cases considered recovered.
The Carteret County public school system has reported one additional COVID-19 case for the week of May 21-27, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since the pandemic began to 235 as of Friday afternoon.
The county’s test percent positivity rate dipped below 6% for the week ending May 27, according to detailed information released each Friday. That compares to a peak of more than 11% in January but up from a low of about 2% at the end of February.
The health department encourages residents to get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance from those not in your household and wash hands thoroughly and regularly.
Individuals who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the shot.
