RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash during the Adopt-A-Highway fall litter sweep Saturday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 25.
Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. NCDOT says these volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.
Volunteers can sign up by filling out an online form at forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=3IF2etC5mkSFw-zCbNftGWyoIMDlRk1Ko2YdUOskMGlUQUxCMzJJNDdHSkZQVzVWQklVVFcyRVlLSS4u.
“Since this year began, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up more than eight and a half million pounds of litter,” state roadside engineer David Harris said in a Tuesday release from NCDOT. “We need everyone’s help to keep that momentum. The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”
Volunteers can request clean up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices.
All volunteers are encouraged to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance, including wearing face masks and gloves at all times and keeping 6 feet apart from other volunteers. Anyone who has been recently diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating.
For more information, visit the litter sweep web page at ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx or call 919-707-2970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.