CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider contracts for stormwater improvement engineering services when they meet for their monthly session Monday night.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The public hearing will be on proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment to significantly reduce the number of special uses in the UDO. The planning board and Town Manager Frank Rush have working to eliminate uses that require special-use permits in order to streamline development.
The proposed stormwater contracts are for engineering services to improve drainage in the Ardan Oaks subdivision and along Bogue Sound Drive off Highway 24.
The board will also consider an ordinance amendment that would prohibit parking on the west side of Manatee Street from the intersection with Neptune Drive to a point 225 feet south.
To attend the meeting online, go to: https://www.gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting
Those interested in signing up to provide public comment during the meeting should all 252-393- 8483 by noon on Monday, Dec. 12 or email hleffingwell@capecarteret.org by the same time.
Those who want to participate in the meeting by phone should call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 followed by the # sign, then press the # sign when prompted for the audio pin.
