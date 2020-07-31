BEAUFORT — Spencer Jones of Beaufort has been selected for membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, one of the nation’s leading certified honor societies for high-achieving, first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its membership each year. The organization is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
Mr. Jones is a rising sophomore at East Carolina University, majoring in public health and minoring in sports studies. He is an ECU ambassador and chancellor’s scholar. He is the son of Brian and Sarah Jones of Beaufort.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinct honor,” NSCS Executive Director Scott Mobley said. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”
