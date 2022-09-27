EMERALD ISLE — The channel in Bogue Inlet between Emerald Isle and Onslow County is creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s.
Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the county beach commission on the state of the inlet Monday afternoon during its meeting in Emerald Isle.
Sumners said Geodynamics, using a laser scanner, last surveyed in the inlet in June.
“It’s a slow migration,” Sumner said, with some seasonal fluctuations, but the channel hasn’t moved into a “safety box” map established after Emerald Isle relocated the channel in 2005. In fact, Sumners said, the channel moves slightly to the west, away from The Point, at times, though not enough to mitigate the overall easterly trend.
In 2005, when very expensive homes at The Point were seriously threatened by erosion, Emerald Isle and the state of North Carolina paid $11.4 million to relocate the channel farther from the rapidly eroding western tip of Bogue Banks.
The project involved a dike that blocked the existing channel so water would have to flow into the new channel that was dredged. The 710,000 cubic yards of dredged sand was piped to shore as nourishment for 4.5 miles of beach in western Emerald Isle.
Experts at the time thought they might need to repeat the process in 15 years, which would have been 2020. That wasn’t the case, so the move has “outlived” expectation.
The surveys, which Geodynamics does twice each year, are intended to keep tabs on the easterly migration so planning can begin early enough to repeat the project before the inlet threatens homes and public property at The Point. Obviously, because of cost increases and inflation, any project to move the channel again would be more expensive than in 2005.
Sumners said that since 2005, the average annual easterly migration of the channel has been 10 feet.
Overall, he added, “The project has been pretty successful.”
Geodynamics also surveys all Bogue Banks beaches each year to determine if beach nourishment projects are needed.
During the meeting Monday, the beach commission voted unanimously to direct Geodynamics to survey the volume of the sand in the dunes, not just the sand on the flat beach, beginning next year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.