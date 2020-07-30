HARKERS ISLAND — Tropical Storm Isaias continues to approach the U.S. coast, and may strengthen to a hurricane Friday night.
Meanwhile, National Park Service staff at Cape Lookout National Seashore are monitoring the storm’s development.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 5 p.m. Thursday on Isaias, the latest available. According to the advisory, the story is about 155 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and about 250 miles southeast of the southeastern Bahamas. Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 20 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.5 inches.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by 2 a.m. Saturday. It’s forecast to pass over or offshore of eastern North Carolina sometime mid-Monday, Aug. 3 to early Tuesday, Aug. 4.
At Cape Lookout National Seashore in Harkers Island, the NPS issued a press release Thursday, saying marine impacts from Isaias could begin as early as Friday and Saturday.
“Rip currents, elevated tidal cycles, rough surf, elevated seas, coastal erosion could all be present from Miami to Cape Hatteras Aug. 1-4,” the park service said.
The park service said its staff will monitor ongoing developments with the storm and will post updates or closures as needed on the park website go.nps.gov/stormwatch, as well as on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CapeLookoutNPS and on Facebook at www.CapeLookoutNPS/.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
