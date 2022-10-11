CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeeting.
According to Town Manager Frank Rush, the contract includes design, permitting, bidding and construction administration services, and the money will come from a state grant the town already received for flood prevention and stormwater management.
Design work is expected to begin this month, with a goal for the board to consider awarding a construction contract for the improvements in early 2023.
Potential improvements contemplated, Rush said, include pipe repairs, enlarged pipes, improved ditches, installation of new infiltration and/or retention basins, as well as other “nature-based strategies.”
Last month, the board agreed to spend $16,000 to purchase an easement across a fairway in Star Hill Golf Club to enable improved drainage to alleviate occasional bad flooding in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area.
The area is part of the Star Hill development on the north side of Highway 24. Sutton Drive runs from Clubhouse Drive to Fairway Lane, and many residents have complained for years that floodwaters inundate their properties after moderate to heavy rains. They have clamored for improvements in numerous meetings, and some attended Monday night. Many had had property underwater for days after storms.
The town and club have made some improvements in recent years but needed the easement across the golf course fairway north of Sutton Drive to put in a system that will have a big impact on the problem.
The town is also working toward stormwater drainage improvements on the south side of Highway 24. An engineering study has identified 12 spots that need various degrees of work: Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Ardan Oaks Drive and Circle, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Bogue Sound Drive, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle. Commissioners recently adopted a project ordinance that identifies money for those projects.
Rush said Monday night he plans to present an engineering contract for Ardan Oaks Drive and Circle to commissioners for approval next month.
