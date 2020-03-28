MOREHEAD CITY — With the March 18 announcement Carteret Community College President Dr. John Hauser is resigning effective Friday, May 8, college trustees held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss their next steps.
Because of the novel coronavirus safety precautions, trustees met in a large classroom in the Wayne West Building to maintain the 6-foot social distancing protocol. While some physically attended the meeting, others opted to attend via Zoom, an online meeting platform. Their images were shown on a large screen in the front of the classroom.
CCC Trustees Chairman Mike Curtis said in order for board members to meet electronically in closed session, they needed to vote to suspend rules in the trustees’ bylaws that prohibit meeting electronically in closed session.
“In order to maintain transparency, there is a provision to allow electronic participation because of extenuating circumstances,” Mr. Curtis said.
In a roll call vote, the board approved temporarily suspending the prohibition on electronic attendance for closed sessions. The board then went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
“We can’t go into closed session for general personnel matters, but if we are discussing specific personnel we can. We will be discussing specific personnel,” he said.
No action was taken in open session following the meeting.
Dr. Hauser announced March 18 he is resigning to take a position as president of Gaston College in Dallas, N.C.
