Carteret County offers final 1st dose mass vaccination clinic Friday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department still has appointments available for the final first dose mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday at the former Kmart building in Morehead City.
In a Tuesday release, county officials said individuals who would like to sign up for the clinic should call 252-728-8550, option 2, by 5 p.m. Thursday. No walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic, which takes place at 4915 Arendell St.
After Friday, those who wish to receive a vaccination can still make an appointment with the health department on an individual basis or they can go to a participating health provider or pharmacy. To find a local provider participating in the vaccination program, visit myspot.nc.gov.
Officials in Carteret County have said the move away from mass vaccination clinics is due to decreasing demand for vaccines. County Manager Tommy Burns said during a County Board of Commissioners meeting last week the health department will continue to offer second dose-only clinics throughout May.
“Even after that though the county will still continue to offer smaller vaccine clinics on a weekly basis at the health department,” he said. “That decision was made primarily because the appointment slots were becoming harder and harder to fill as we vaccinated more and more folks, which is a good problem.”
As of Monday, local health officials reported 47% of people in Carteret County had received at least one vaccine dose and around a third are fully vaccinated.
Officials with Carteret Health Care said ending the mass vaccination clinics could affect the number of vaccines the state allocates to Carteret County, but at the same time, allocations being sent directly to pharmacies and private practices are increasing.
“We’re really trying to allocate all the vaccinations now to the clinic practices, that’s a very efficient way to deliver that, as well as through the health department,” CHC CEO Harvey Case said during a hospital board of directors meeting Monday. “…The mass clinic is probably not the best setting today and going forward.”
