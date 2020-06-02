BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will review a slew of requests when it gathers electronically Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The public can participate by visiting zoom.us/j/93958277635?pwd=OVorV3U4a3FZQU9HeW1SaWp0TlBqQT09.
A number of cases, are on the agenda, including the following:
- Shutters and exterior stairs for 301 Front St.
- A historic plaque for 1004 Ann St.
- A stucco exterior for 429 Front St.
- A golf cart charging station for 109 Middle Lane.
- A sign for Cru at 120 Turner St.
- Signage for Penland at 410 Front St.
The board will also hear an update from staff and consider adoption of the minutes from the March 3 meeting.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
