Cedar Point board OKS permit for food hall in former gymnastics building

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night approved a special-use permit for a new food hall in the former Cedar Point Gymnastics building at 135 Sherwood Ave.
The meeting was in the town hall, also on Sherwood Avenue.
The property is zoned B-1 (general business) and owner Ashley Harrell said in the permit application she envisions N.C. Coastal Food Hall as kind of an upscale food court.
“The idea of a food hall is to have many counter service food options under the same roof for walk-up and combined delivery service,” she said.
“We plan to create spaces called stalls that we will individually rent to local food establishments as a means to expand on their current location, an option for a food truck to have a brick-and-mortar (space) or simply for a new business to have the opportunity for an affordable location with an established customer basis.”
Ms. Harrell told the board there would be a wide variety of food and drinks available, such as “sushi, burgers, wood-fired pizza, Greek, tacos, coffee, smoothies, ice cream and even a tap room.
“You can bring all of your friends and family, and everyone will have something they love to eat,” she added.
The business will be in an 8,402-square-foot building on a 1.7-acre lot across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, and Ms. Harrell said it would be open six or seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We understand that there are many commercial projects planned for directly behind the property and across the street from the property,” said Ms. Harrell, who operates Gaffers, a restaurant in Emerald Isle, with her husband. “We believe that this will provide the much-needed growth in food service establishments for the ever-growing community.”
Ms. Harrell told the board there might be live music occasionally, but it would be a solo or duo act and there are “absolutely no plans for any exterior or interior noise past 9 p.m.”
She said she plans to increase and maximize landscaping on the property approve the appearance and value of the property, which is in the Marsh Harbor subdivision.
“This project will add value to the area and neighborhood, allowing for many to walk and ride bikes from local neighborhoods,” she added in her permit application. “We will not promote any drive thru traffic thru the local neighborhood and will only advertise getting to us by the VFW road entrance.”
