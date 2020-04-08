MARSHALLBERG — Firefighters from Marshallberg and other area agencies are battling a woods fire that broke out about 5 p.m. Wednesday and was “traveling southeast," according to scanner reports around 5:30 p.m.
Carteret County Forest Ranger Brent Toler said the fire is between Nautilus Court and Piggott Road.
The N.C. Forest Service's Carteret County office is involved in the effort to control and put out the blaze, and at about 5:30 p.m. said it was sending equipment to try to halt the fire by setting up a firebreak.
This is a developing story.
