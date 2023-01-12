PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday to sign a contract for construction of a new metal roof on the town hall.
Action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall on Municipal Circle.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said the current roof has been in place since the early 1990s, “and we’ve been working on it for 15 years,” trying to hold back leaks in various places. But Hurricane Matthew, and especially Hurricane Florence, caused more damage, and further repairs simply are no longer feasible or cost-effective.
The contract went to Fortitude Roofing, which Kramer said has successful experience with the kind of project Pine Knoll Shores wants: a metal roof over the existing roof. In addition, the company is local, based in Emerald Isle, and has exceptional reviews and recommendations.
The cost of the contract for the medium-bronze colored roof is $205,391, and Kramer said funds are available now, as part of a $3.2 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant the town received after Hurricane Florence, which caused significant damage through the town, including infrastructure and buildings.
There is a 15-year warranty, Kramer said, and the town hopes the work can be complete by the end of February.
According to its 2022-23 budget, the town also expects to use money from the FEMA grant to pay for a new ladder truck in the fire department, the purchase of upgraded multi-band radios for the police and fire departments, replacement of the public safety building and a new equipment building for the public services department. This building will house storm-recovery related equipment also purchased using FEMA funds, including mobile flood pumps and a new backhoe.
