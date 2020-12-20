Most Popular
Articles
- Carteret County Schools to revert to virtual-only after Christmas break; in-person to resume Jan. 19
- Starbucks plan headed for town board approval Monday night
- Citing pandemic, Beaufort declines to provide electricity for Christmas Eve services in park
- Cape Carteret conditionally approves site plan for Starbucks
- County reports 400 active cases Wednesday, hospitalizations set another record
- Carteret County announces 23rd COVID-19 death Monday
- Carteret Health Care begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff
- Cedar Point OKs temporary permit for private bar
- Group starts effort to spay, neuter feral cats in Morehead City
- City council narrowly passes pottery studio rezoning, requires second reading for approval
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rent a Democrat? (93)
- EDITORIAL : A close election confirms the nation’s civic strength (80)
- EDITORIAL : Supreme Court’s injunction supports the constitution (54)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beaufort Bullies Boater (53)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Georgia on our minds (52)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The clown in the White House (49)
- Trump supporters rally in downtown Morehead City (48)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A rebuttal of right-wing rhetoric (39)
- EDITORIAL: State’s education is in a state of crisis (35)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The gamble is your choice (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.