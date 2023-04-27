BEAUFORT – Rick Goff, a disabled resident restricted to wheelchair mobility expressed grave concern Tuesday evening during the April 17 county commissioners meeting regarding plans for the redesign of the parking lot, which he says failed to incorporate disabled access for visitors.
In addition to the parking lot concerns, Goff expressed his issue about the lack of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator within the county’s government. He stated that such a coordinator, as well as a transition plan, should have been implemented since 1996. The ADA is the most comprehensive federal civil rights statute protecting the rights of people with disabilities. Transition plans outline an organized process of guiding disabled individuals, starting at the age of 16 through education and organic experience by supporting and servicing them for success after high school.
Goff believes that the lack of both necessary facets severely affects easy and attainable access to employment, state and local government programs and services, and access to places of public accommodation. He described this inherent struggle through what he knows of Patrick Newman’s experiences, a disabled attorney.
Goff was reduced to wheelchair mobility in 1985 after a broken neck, rendering him paralyzed, and has been advocating for better disability access since 1993.
“I was doing construction work on the beach. The scaffolding broke and I broke my neck," he explained. "After being paralyzed, I was looking at life through a different perspective because of accessibility issues. I couldn’t go or do like I had before. I wondered if there would be transportation or recreation or if I’d be able to continue my general life. I was president of the Florida Paraplegic Association and was part of the help in getting the ADA in Washington, D.C. From 1987 through 1991, I was a lobbyist in Tallahassee. In 1989, I was active in the handicap accessibility law in Florida, and I was also on the Council of the Handicap Organization Board.”
Goff has been an active advocate within the communities he’s resided in through volunteer work and even wheelchair racing events.
“I used to wheelchair race, go to schools to give out handicapped parking tickets and volunteer with Metro Dade and the North Miami Beach Police. Now I rebuild handicapped vans,” he said.
The 2010 ADA Compliance mandates the inclusion of all people with disabilities in all areas of public life. This includes the workplace, schools, transportation and any other places open to the general public, in addition to outlining guides to alterations in facilities when they’re being made. With this in mind, the county plans to undergo a redesign of the Beaufort Courthouse parking lot. Goff gave three examples of changes he hopes to see in the designated disability parking area outside of the administration building:
1) The parking lot curb should be sanded down to a flat curb near the front of the lot where vehicles pull in, instead of only one flat curb on the right side. This would get rid of the issue of disabled individuals having to travel behind other parked vehicles to get to the curb cut and ramp. Goff expressed concern for wheelchair bound individuals who aren’t seen traveling behind a parked car intending to reverse out of a spot.
2) Larger designated parking spots for disability vans. This would allow for ample space for ramps from vans to come down for disabled or wheelchaired individuals to get by without having close-quarter trouble. Goff mentioned himself needing more space to comfortably maneuver out of his van and between other cars. The situation now is too clumped together.
3) The curb cuts as well as other accommodating vertical-change areas like bathroom accesses need to be a quarter inch from the ground. This will allow an easy approach for wheelchairs. Goff often commented on how most ramp access points like curbs and entryways are too thick (over a quarter inch) which makes it difficult for wheelchair-bound individuals to comfortably cross over them.
Goff also provided examples of dilemmas he has with the bathrooms inside the courthouse buildings. He expressed advocacy in door weight, tilted mirrors, lower sinks, quarter-inch ramp access, insulated or covered sink drainpipes, wider access for designated disabled stalls, and more.
“The doors should only be under 5 pounds of pressure. They’re much heavier than that,” Goff said. “And the corner stalls are too narrow for anyone with a wheelchair to comfortably navigate through.”
ADA Compliance states that minimum clear width for wheelchair passage should be 32 inches.
As Carteret County commissioners begin planning for major changes in their parking facilities, Goff hopes to see the necessary and legal changes made in order to provide safer accesses for himself and other disabled visitors and residents.
“They’re listening. Some changes are being made. But not enough has been done,” Goff said. “I don't wish to get people in trouble, but people need this. And they think they’re in compliance, but they’re not.”
Goff encourages attendance at the May 15 county commissioners meeting in the Beaufort Court Administration Building at 6:00pm as he plans to once more bring up his concerns and see what changes and plans are being made.
