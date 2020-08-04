Carteret County government offices to open late Tuesday STAFF REPORT Aug 4, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County government offices will open later than normal Tuesday, at 10 a.m., due to Tropical Storm Isaias. Previously the county announced solid waste sites would also open late. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carteret County Isaias Severe Weather Hurricane Tropical Storm × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeaufort approves permit for distillery, changes to Beau Coast subdivisionCrash leaves 2 injured, woman charged with DWICroatan coach Sutton takes The Titan Games by storm with ‘Country Strong’ advance to regional finalCalhoun to leave Cedar Point postEmerald Isle declares state of emergencyEmerald Isle, Cape Carteret prepare for IsaiasCarteret reports 10 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaches 300 totalMorehead City issues state of emergencyCarteret County issues state of emergency ahead of IsaiasMarine Corps looks into charges after ordnance brought ashore Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please respect our choices (70)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Only certain black lives matter (33)EDITORIAL: Governor’s powers remain unchecked (26)Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument (24)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our freedoms are in danger (19)Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening (16)EDITORIAL: Time is wasting for school plan (15)NCDPS identifies COVID-19 outbreak at county correctional center (14)Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier up for sale (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take a moment to consider (10) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 44 Jul 31, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 43 Jul 27, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 42 - Movies and Comedy Jul 23, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 41 Jul 20, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 40 Updated Jul 13, 2020 0
