WORA lot to open Saturday, help relieve parking problems in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — The parking lot at the Western Ocean Regional Access at the end of Islander Drive will open Saturday at 7 a.m., about a week earlier than Emerald Isle Town Manager Zapp had expected.
That means there will be more than 160 additional parking spaces available for day-trippers and other visitors to town over the weekend.
The Eastern Regional Ocean Access, which has been open since May 8, also has more than 160 spaces, but the lack of parking at the western end of the resort town has triggered complaints from residents, who have said tourists have parked on private property and at times blocked driveways during recent weekends.
The town parks and recreation department, in a Friday statement announcing the WORA reopening, said, “All visitors must use the handicapped beach access due to remaining construction on the primary access. Visitors should use caution as the site is still under construction.”
Alesia Sanderson, director of the parks and recreation department, said in a text message Friday “Construction has reached a point that permits a safe walkway to the point of access to the handicapped ramp.”
Islander Drive, she said, will remain closed, but “vehicular access to the WORA will be via Boardwalk (Avenue) off Reed Drive to Louise Avenue.”
Mr. Zapp earlier this week said he expected the WORA parking lot would reopen by at least Friday, June 12, but left open the possibility it could be somewhat earlier.
The WORA has been closed to the public since the town closed all beach accesses in March to help limit visitation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At the WORA, using a several-year-old $100,000 state economic development grant, the town installed a new 6-foot-wide concrete sidewalk that connects Louise Avenue to the wooden beach access boardwalk, which is being rebuilt to be 8 feet wide.
The town had hoped to open the WORA parking lot by May 22, but didn’t because of the construction there and on Islander Drive.
The Islander Drive work, a renovation project, is largely complete but still not considered adequately safe for public use.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
