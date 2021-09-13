Firefighters reign in controlled burn near Peletier Monday

PELETIER — Firefighters with West Carteret Fire Department, along with U.S. Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service personnel, got an out-of-control burn back under control Monday before it could spread to the Croatan National Forest.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at around 1:35 p.m. Monday for an outdoor fire in western Carteret County, north of Peletier. Western Carteret Fire, along with the USFS and NCFS, responded, and arrived at 952 Old Church Road, where a controlled burn toward the back of a wooded lot had gotten out of control.
Western Carteret assistant fire chief Michael Penuel was on the scene of the fire Monday. The assistant chief said personnel had the fire under control within 10-15 minutes of arrival.
“A little over an acre of land got burned,” he said. “We were just concerned because it’s so close to the national forest.”
Mr. Penuel was referring to Croatan National Forest as the burn occurred approximately 200 yards to the south of the forest. However, the fire didn’t spread to the Croatan, no structures were damaged, and no injuries or deaths occurred.
Mr. Penuel said controlled burns spreading further than intended isn’t an unheard of problem, particularly during certain times of year.
“In the spring and fall they become a little more problematic because low humidity can cause them to get out of control,” he said. “The absence of rain in the last two weeks contributed (to Monday’s fire).”
