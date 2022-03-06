School board to hold budget workshop
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a workshop to discuss the 2022-23 county capital and operations budget requests at 1 p.m. Monday in the school system’s administrative office in Beaufort. No action will be taken.
DCM changes office number
The main phone number for the Morehead City office of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management has changed.
The new main number for the Morehead City office is 252-515-5400. The toll-free line will remain 1-888-4RCOAST (1-888-472-6278). The number change is due to office staff installing a new phone system.
Morehead City Council meets Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of city hall, 1100 Bridges St. An agenda will be made available prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter
