NC deer harvest rises in hunting season 2020-21, including in Carteret County

RALEIGH — Deer harvest in Carteret County and elsewhere went up in the most recent hunting season, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The WRC annual deer harvest summary indicates hunters across the state reported harvesting 169,973 deer during the 2020-21 hunting season — a 9.1% increase compared to the average harvest the last three seasons. Of the deer harvested, 50.8% were antlered bucks, 4.7% were button bucks and 44.5% were does. Most deer were harvested with a gun (76.9%), followed by black powder (9.7%), bow (7.7%) and crossbow (5.7%).
Deer harvests increased in all zones, including the southeastern zone, which includes Carteret County, where the harvest increased 6.5%. Elsewhere, in the western zone, deer harvests increased by 23.7%, 8.4% in the northwestern zone, 12.3% in the central zone and 3.7% in the northeastern zone.
The 2020-21 deer hunting season was the third season following implementation of significant rule changes intended to improve herd condition. The changes included a statewide antlered bag limit of two and an antlerless bag limit of four.
“Reported harvest data provide valuable trend information that biologist use, in combination with other recurring agency surveys and biological data, to monitor the herd,” WRC biologist Jon Shaw said. “These data indicate we continue to move closer towards [sic] meeting density, sex ratio, and age structure objectives across most of the state.”
The 2020-21 reported harvest is likely influenced by increased deer numbers and hunter effort.
“The pandemic resulted in more time at home and opportunity to engage in outdoor activities for lots of people,” Mr. Shaw said. “The increase in new hunters and overall hunter participation is an encouraging trend that we hope will continue in the future.”
Other reported findings include:
- Deer harvested on game lands comprised 3.3% of the total harvest.
- Dog hunting comprised 19.3% of the harvest in counties where hunting deer with dogs is lawful.
- 85 municipalities and communities participated in the Urban Archery Season or Community Deer Management Assistance Program and harvested mostly (82.4%) antlerless deer.
The commission posts annual harvest summaries on its website, ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Whitetail-Deer#6328485-harvest-reports, as well as live harvest reports, which are available anytime throughout the hunting season. More information is also available at the commission’s white-tailed deer web page, ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Whitetail-Deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.