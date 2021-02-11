BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for a proposed 54-lot subdivision to be located near the intersection of Cagle Road and Highway 24 in Newport.
The planning commission met Monday evening in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administrative complex in Beaufort to consider the request submitted by Salt Creek Holdings for phase one of the Ballentine Grove subdivision. The preliminary plat review was the commission’s only item of business, other than to approve minutes from the Dec. 14 meeting.
According to information in the meeting agenda packet, the subdivision would be zoned R-15 (single-family residential) and all proposed lots would meet or exceed the minimum 15,000-square-foot lot size. The homes would be served by Western Carteret Water Corp. and Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative.
In addition to the street layout of the proposed subdivision, the preliminary plat shows surrounding land is reserved for future phases two and three of the development, with a master plan showing 115 lots of the eventual complete subdivision.
Chase Cullipher of the Cullipher Group was at the planning commission meeting Monday on behalf of the property developers. One nearby resident of Cagle Road, Paul Declos, also appeared to voice some concerns he had about the development, including traffic and drainage.
Mr. Cullipher assured him the N.C. Department of Transportation is involved in the development and may require turning lanes and other traffic control measures. As for drainage, Mr. Cullipher said the development is designed so stormwater flows into the surrounding wetlands, not to nearby properties.
After a brief discussion, the planning commission voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat for the subdivision.
