This article was updated at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, as the alert was canceled.
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff's office canceled a BOLO put out Wednesday morning for a missing teen.
In an email just before noon Wednesday, officials said the teen had returned home.
(Previous report)
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a missing 17-year-old Morehead City girl.
The CCSO issued the “be on the lookout” for Katey Melissa Bernadette Eubanks Wednesday morning, reporting the teen was last seen Tuesday.
Katey is described as a white female, 17 years old, 5 foot 1 inch tall, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair, blonde highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen in the Friendly Road area of Morehead City wearing a “Hwy 55” uniform.
She was operating a 2016 black Honda Fit with North Carolina license plate FKL-5912.
Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to contact the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
If located, contact Detective Lt. Derek Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.