MOREHEAD CITY — It was all about technology and design this week at a 3D printing camp, being presented June 19-22 at Carteret Community College.
The camp, geared to middle school students, covered basic concepts of 3D printing and design, which is an important skill that manufacturers and engineering firms use in creating products, according to camp instructor Patrick Dineley, who is the chair of the college’s internet technologies program.
“In the camp students are learning to use 3D software to create 3D objects,” he said June 20. “We’re covering concepts of using modeling software and 3D printing and how it relates to other jobs.”
Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. It can be done in a variety of processes where material is deposited, joined or solidified under computer control. Material is added together, and is typically layered.
Dineley pointed out that 3D printing software is commonly used in boat manufacturing, the automobile industry, or in aircraft design at places like FRC East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“A lot of manufacturers use these concepts,” he said.
The campers learned how to use software to create shapes, then combine them into objects that were literally printed out into objects, such as snakes and an octopus. The final products had flexible arms and could move.
“Basically with an octopus we created an arm section, and then focused on how they interact with each other,” he said.
In creating snakes, which they did on June 20, he asked students, “What do we need for a joint? And how do we connect them to create three, four of five joints?” he asked.
Dineley said in design, most people first draw things out before starting them.
“Basically with a snake you start with a cylinder, then you need space cut into the shape,” he said. “You create the head, tail and sections, then combine them into one piece. Then you print them and they end up having flexibility.”
Students attending the camp appeared absorbed in their work, albeit they had a lot of questions as they navigated through developing their creations. Most expressed an interest in technology and math.
“Chad Walker, a rising sixth-grader at Beaufort Middle School, said, “I’m here because I wanted to learn 3D printing, and I’m really interested in math. So I thought this would be a lot of fun.”
Tyson Lewis, a rising sixth-grader at Morehead City Middle School, said, “I have a 3D printer at home but I don’t know how to use it. I thought this would help.”
