MOREHEAD CITY —It’s down to the wire for students at two county high schools who are racing to finish construction of doghouses to enter in the 2023 PAWS Pet House Challenge.
The houses will be on display and up for auction during the 35th annual Coastal Home & Garden Show, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. Proceeds from the sale of the houses will be used to purchase equipment for a future no-kill animal shelter.
This year’s challengers in the competition, sponsored by the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret and The Neal Foundation, include carpentry students from West Carteret and Croatan high schools. East Carteret did not enter a team this year.
Students working on their canine creation Feb. 28 at West Carteret said they liked the idea of building to help animals.
West Carteret freshman Carson Lilly, who came up with the design for the school’s doghouse, said, “I like the idea of a no-kill shelter. It’s not their (the animals’) fault they are in there. The dogs usually didn’t do anything. It was the people.”
Croatan junior Kevin Jungman agreed.
“I like it because it’s going for a good cause,” he said.
The teams are also competing for prizes by building the pet houses, which will be judged by a construction contractor. The public will be able to vote on their favorite houses for $1 a vote. In addition, doghouses will be available for purchase through a silent auction.
Plus, there will be a Lotto Tree, where people can purchase lottery tickets for $5 each. The winner will win $100 in lottery tickets.
Proceeds will go to PAWS to help equip a nearly $3 million no-kill animal shelter that will house 60 animals at the PAWS Adoption Center at 5042 Mattie St.
The 9,750-square-foot shelter was nearing completion when Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, causing an estimated $345,000 to $375,000 in damages.
PAWS Vice President Donna Youraine said it’s been a challenging ordeal to get repairs done on the facility, including a legal battle with an insurance company. While PAWS settled with the company, Youraine said they did not receive nearly enough to make repairs to the building.
She said PAWS is starting a separate fund-raising campaign to make the remaining $175,000 to $210,000 in repairs. Proceeds from the Pet House Challenge will not go toward that effort, she added.
Work that has been completed so far includes repairing or replacing eight damaged HVAC units, repair and replacement of a roof, and purchase of a generator and building dehumidifier to deal with the moisture damage.
Additional repairs needed include drywall removal and replacement, replacement of light fixtures, electrical repairs, replacement of insulation and ceiling tiles, remediation of mold and more.
As for the facility, it will be outfitted with an income-producing hydrotherapy unit, used to rehabilitate animals with joint injuries. A small surgical unit is also included and will service all animals in residence.
In addition, there will be a kitten room, feline playroom, free-roaming cat rooms, a canine visitation room for those considering adoption, dog kennels, restrooms and more.
Youraine said she appreciates the support of the schools with the competition and always looks forward to seeing the creative houses that students design.
“The kids that do these grow up and come back to our community, and they become productive citizens,” Youraine said. “The houses they build go to silent auction, and I think it’s rewarding for them to realize they helped. It’s kind of a big deal for some of them.”
Competition prizes are donated by area businesses and will be awarded to first-place finishers in the following three categories: People’s Choice, where people place dollars in a container; Buyer’s Choice, goes to the house bringing the most money in the silent auction; and Builder’s Choice, where a contractor judges based on design, creativity, workmanship and materials.
Students and instructors take the competition seriously, and with creativity being one of the criteria for prizes, schools put on their thinking caps to come up with some unique designs.
Instructors at the high schools say the competition provides valuable lessons for students. Croatan carpentry teacher Ward Bradshaw said this year’s entry is a modern doghouse with a walkway and sundeck on the roof.
“I think it’s a great program and gives our students hands-on experience, and that is always a good thing,” Bradshaw said.
West Carteret carpentry instructor Michael Litaker, too, said it was a good educational opportunity for his students.
“It’s all about problem solving and learning to overcome obstacles,” Litaker said. “I love the idea that a kid came up with the concept and put it on paper, then the students are turning it into a doghouse. That is the beauty of the creative process.”
As for the West Carteret design, Lilly said he came up with a two-story doghouse, with the bottom floor for the canine and the top floor for storage.
“It will also have a back porch and a front porch,” Lilly said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
