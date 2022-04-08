Smyrna Elementary School second-grader Christian Martinez gazes through a telescope Friday during an Earth Day celebration at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
HARKERS ISLAND — From astronomy to studying the habits of birds and sharks, 500 county elementary school students experienced science at its best Friday during an Earth Day celebration at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center.
Sue Huntsman, president of the Carteret Wildlife Club, discusses various things found while hiking along county trails with Atlantic Elementary School students during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Dr. Joel Fodrie with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences shows examples of sharks to Harkers Island Elementary School students during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Harkers Island Elementary School fifth-grader Carcyn Bloodworth uses a microscope to check out a specimen at a Duke Marine Lab station set up Friday at an Earth Day celebration at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Sue Huntsman, president of the Carteret Wildlife Club, shows Atlantic Elementary School students examples of pine trees found in the area during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Atlantic Elementary School students check out examples of paw prints that might be found while hiking during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A National Park Service ranger talks about seashells found near Cape Lookout National Seashore during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Tiller School fifth-grader Janayla Brown peers out of a duck blind to view wildlife at Willow Pond at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the museum. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Harkers Island Elementary School fifth-grader Carleigh Lawrence paints a wooden duck head at one of the many hands-on stations featured at an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Newport Elementary School kindergartners check out a beekeeping exhibit Friday during an Earth Day celebration at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Tiller School fifth-graders, from left, Amelia Mroch and Kyler Stephenson check out an emu egg at one of the many exhibits featured during an Earth Day celebration Friday at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Students spent Friday rushing through nearly 30 hands-on learning stations that covered a vast array of topics related to natural sciences and coastal heritage.
The exhibits are also open to the general public 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tanner Lynk, education programs coordinator for the museum, said the goal of the event on Friday was to give students a greater understanding and appreciation of the county’s natural beauty.
“I hope they better appreciate the beauty of the natural world in general and the beauty of Core Sound and the Down East area,” he said. “I also hope they gain a better understanding of how we can all be good stewards of our environment and how we can take care of it.”
Mr. Lynk thanked the 40 volunteers who assisted the multiple vendors and agencies who set up exhibits across the museum grounds.
“We would not have been able to do this without their help,” he said.
Exhibitors came from across eastern North Carolina, including Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, which wooed children with an impressive array of large bird eggs, feathers and more.
For marine science buffs, there were plenty of hands-on stations presented by UNC-Institute of Marine Sciences and Duke Marine Lab.
For astronomy lovers, the Crystal Coast Star Gazers offered students a chance to gaze through large telescopes.
Wildlife lovers enjoyed a walk along the museum’s nature trail, which had numerous science stations set up along the way. Stations included a bird blind where students could gaze out across willow pond in search of birds, turtles and other critters.
The Carteret Wildlife Club was on hand with some unique samples of snake skins, wild animal track examples and more.
Other stations featured beekeeping, fossils, gardening, sharks, shells at Cape Lookout National Seashore, wind power, solar power and shrimp trawling.
Teachers who brought students said the event was a treat for many reasons, including the fact that it’s one of the first major field trips since the COVID-19 pandemic caused most field trips to be canceled two years ago.
“This is really getting hands-on learning and applying what we’ve learned at school,” Tiller School fifth-grade teacher Caitlin Perry said.
Students said they enjoyed the array of activities while learning more about their natural environment.
Harkers Island fifth-grader Carleigh Lawrence said, “It’s fun. I enjoyed learning about making yaupon tea and about plants. It’s important to take care of the earth and not harm it or litter.”
Tiller School fifth-grader Victory Johnson agreed.
“I like this a lot. It’s interesting learning about different things,” she said. “I liked learning about the birds and turtles and touching the fish.”
Those who presented exhibits, like Dr. Erika Young, Coastal and Marine Education Specialist with N.C. Sea Grant, said it was enjoyable to see young people getting excited about learning.
“I think it’s more fun for us than for them,” she said. “These kids have been shut up in classrooms or on computers for a long time. It’s great to let them experience hands-on learning outside.”
