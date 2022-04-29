CARTERET COUNTY —If plans progress to turn Radio Island into a go-between for two offshore wind farms, the pristine island will become a concrete launching pad for “green energy projects.”
As reported in the Wilmington Star News on Thursday, “With offshore wind farms planned to be built off the Outer Banks and Brunswick County later this decade, North Carolina is interested in capturing some of the production and maintenance work associated with the ‘green’ energy projects.”
In the Wilmington report, the state-run N.C. Ports Authority is proposing to develop infrastructure and facilities in Morehead City to create a “multi-use terminal to support the manufacturing and operation in the automotive and offshore wind industry.”
The proposal calls for paving most of the 200 acres of undeveloped land on Radio Island, which lies between the Morehead City Port and Beaufort.
This turn of events proposal has been making its rounds for a year now. In May of last year, former Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman, now retired, pitched the idea of developing Radio Island to support offshore wind energy, saying it could generate high-paying jobs and boost the local economy.
Mr. Kirkman appeared before the Morehead City Council at the time during a workshop meeting to share information about the nation’s burgeoning offshore wind industry and upcoming grant opportunities that could help kickstart development on Radio Island. He posed the opportunity, which could see Radio Island utilized as a staging or fabrication port for manufacturing parts used in offshore wind farms, as a “win-win-win-win” for Morehead City and surrounding areas.
“Offshore wind exploration is a high priority for this (presidential) administration and one that already we’re seeing significant funding associated with in the form of a grant program,” Mr. Kirkman said at the time.
Like President Joe Biden’s aggressive plans to battle climate change, North Carolina is betting big on offshore wind to help it meet aggressive goals to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Most offshore wind farms worldwide are installed up to 20 miles from the shoreline.
The N.C. State Port Authority currently owns about 200 acres of mostly undeveloped land on Radio Island, about 150 acres of which is set aside for future port development. The land is situated within the limits of Morehead City and zoned for port-maritime use.
The Wilmington report noted that the state has set offshore wind development goals of 2.8 gigawatts (GW) off the N.C. coast by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040, enough energy to power roughly 2.3 million homes. The administration has said the development of offshore wind will help achieve the N.C. Clean Energy Plan's goal of a 70% reduction in power sector greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Of the two wind farms are planned for the waters off North Carolina, the Wilmington report noted, the one that's furthest along would see roughly 122,000 acres about 27 miles off the Outer Banks developed with a 1.4 GW project. The other site would cover roughly 110,000 acres about 20 miles south of Bald Head Island in Brunswick County. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management intends to auction off the “Wilmington East” site, which has been broken into two separate leases, next month
